Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT Lowered to $58.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EIX. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Edison International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edison International from $62.00 to $49.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.58.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Trading Down 2.2 %

EIX opened at $57.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.73. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Edison International

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 148.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth $515,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.