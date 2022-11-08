Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ESNT. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Essent Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Essent Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Essent Group from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essent Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.75.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $38.61 on Monday. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $50.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.74.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.58. Essent Group had a net margin of 85.02% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.03%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Essent Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Essent Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Essent Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

