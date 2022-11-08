Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday.

ETN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.67.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ETN opened at $158.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.11 and a 200 day moving average of $139.82. Eaton has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Eaton

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Eaton by 6.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 588.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 5.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.