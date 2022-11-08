Graco (NYSE:GGG) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

GGG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Graco to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Graco from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Graco from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.75.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Price Performance

GGG stock opened at $68.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.14. Graco has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $81.09.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Graco

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

In other news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Graco by 132.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Graco by 10.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,403,000 after buying an additional 48,271 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Graco by 1,481.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Graco by 17.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 430,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,790,000 after buying an additional 64,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.