HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HEI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of HEICO from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.50.

HEICO Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $156.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.47 and a 200-day moving average of $145.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.15. HEICO has a twelve month low of $126.95 and a twelve month high of $165.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Activity at HEICO

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $569.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.44 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total value of $869,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,838,630.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total value of $869,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,838,630.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $48,880.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HEICO by 3,192.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,872,000 after buying an additional 1,104,351 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,606,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,221,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,930,000 after purchasing an additional 156,985 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth $5,710,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth $4,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also

