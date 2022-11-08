Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HTGC. TheStreet lowered Hercules Capital from a b rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on Hercules Capital to $15.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.75.

HTGC stock opened at $14.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 1.46. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $19.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 437.51%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 76.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 33.3% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at $55,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

