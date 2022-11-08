Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lincoln National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lincoln National from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lincoln National from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln National from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.33.
Lincoln National Stock Down 3.4 %
LNC opened at $33.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.56. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $76.40.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNC. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 243.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,215 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 422.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 963,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,064,000 after purchasing an additional 779,247 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 192.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 893,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,767,000 after purchasing an additional 587,419 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 19.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,401,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,304,000 after purchasing an additional 564,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 15.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,440,000 after purchasing an additional 411,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.
