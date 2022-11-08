Medifast (NYSE:MED) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Medifast from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lowered Medifast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $278.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $345.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Medifast Price Performance

MED stock opened at $106.93 on Monday. Medifast has a 1-year low of $96.00 and a 1-year high of $235.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Medifast Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medifast

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MED. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,532,000 after acquiring an additional 138,602 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the first quarter worth about $13,156,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 2,311.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,791,000 after buying an additional 60,565 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 80.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,250,000 after buying an additional 57,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 60.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 149,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,594,000 after buying an additional 56,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

