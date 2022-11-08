Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Raised to C$200.00 at ATB Capital

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

KXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kinaxis from C$175.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank set a C$203.00 price objective on Kinaxis and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$212.92.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Kinaxis Trading Down 0.2 %

KXS stock opened at C$141.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 373.47. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of C$119.48 and a twelve month high of C$229.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$141.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$143.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinaxis

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$103.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$101.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinaxis will post 2.1099998 EPS for the current year.

In other Kinaxis news, Director Angel Luis Mendez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$165.00, for a total value of C$825,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 10,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.73, for a total transaction of C$1,541,740.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,790,217.19. Also, Director Angel Luis Mendez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$165.00, for a total value of C$825,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,965 shares of company stock valued at $11,898,265.

Kinaxis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.