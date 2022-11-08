TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at Raymond James

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

RNW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TransAlta Renewables to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, CSFB upgraded TransAlta Renewables from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$19.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$17.25.

TransAlta Renewables Trading Up 0.6 %

TSE RNW opened at C$13.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.58. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of C$12.26 and a 12 month high of C$19.45.

TransAlta Renewables Announces Dividend

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 218.60%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

