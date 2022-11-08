BMO Capital Markets Trims RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Target Price to C$22.75

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.75 to C$22.75 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on REI.UN. National Bankshares dropped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities dropped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 3.4 %

TSE:REI.UN opened at C$20.35 on Monday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$17.85 and a 12 month high of C$26.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.29 billion and a PE ratio of 10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.59.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.