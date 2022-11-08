Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at CIBC

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Jamieson Wellness from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.91.

TSE:JWEL opened at C$32.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.04. Jamieson Wellness has a 52 week low of C$31.62 and a 52 week high of C$41.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.65. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

In other Jamieson Wellness news, Director Michael Al Pilato sold 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.34, for a total value of C$327,505.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,381 shares in the company, valued at C$835,697.59. In other Jamieson Wellness news, Director Michael Al Pilato sold 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.34, for a total value of C$327,505.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,381 shares in the company, valued at C$835,697.59. Also, Senior Officer Donald Bird sold 18,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.34, for a total transaction of C$689,363.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,248 shares in the company, valued at C$942,750.22.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

