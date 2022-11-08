Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PBA. TheStreet lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $34.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.95. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $42.74.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 243.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,731,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,446 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,113,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,489 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,305,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,022 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 957.4% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,093,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 403.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,229,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.