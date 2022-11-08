TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target Cut to C$17.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, October 7th. CSFB raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$19.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$17.25.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables Stock Up 0.6 %

RNW opened at C$13.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of C$12.26 and a twelve month high of C$19.45. The firm has a market cap of C$3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53.

TransAlta Renewables Announces Dividend

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is presently 218.60%.

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.