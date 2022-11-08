Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Cut to C$34.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$34.42.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Down 2.2 %

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at C$29.54 on Monday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of C$25.24 and a 52 week high of C$51.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.03. The stock has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.84.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Increases Dividend

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is 91.90%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

