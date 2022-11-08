Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Cut to C$39.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on POW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$41.25.

TSE:POW opened at C$33.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$32.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.23. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$29.76 and a 52 week high of C$43.45. The company has a quick ratio of 109.17, a current ratio of 124.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.60.

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$16.30 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.0599997 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

