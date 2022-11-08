Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Given New C$160.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on L. Scotiabank set a C$125.00 target price on shares of Loblaw Companies and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$127.00 to C$126.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$125.11.
Loblaw Companies Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of L stock opened at C$112.62 on Monday. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of C$90.46 and a 12-month high of C$124.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$112.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$114.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.02.
Loblaw Companies Company Profile
Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.
