Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PPL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$49.67.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$45.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.97. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$37.02 and a 12-month high of C$53.58. The firm has a market cap of C$25.45 billion and a PE ratio of 17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.08.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Pembina Pipeline

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 101.16%.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total value of C$341,540.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$600,281.15. Insiders purchased a total of 252 shares of company stock valued at $10,343 in the last quarter.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

