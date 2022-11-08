Polaris (NYSE:PII) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

PII has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Polaris from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.44.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Stock Performance

NYSE:PII opened at $106.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.39. Polaris has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $127.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.52.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

In other Polaris news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Polaris news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PII. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 33.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after buying an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,949,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after buying an additional 532,947 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,887,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 39.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after buying an additional 91,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.