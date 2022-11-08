Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Given New C$6.25 Price Target at CIBC

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$6.75 to C$6.25 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of TSE MR.UN opened at C$5.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.05, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$72.59 million and a P/E ratio of 4.75. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$5.40 and a 1 year high of C$7.69.
Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
