Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Given New C$6.25 Price Target at CIBC

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$6.75 to C$6.25 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE MR.UN opened at C$5.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.05, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$72.59 million and a P/E ratio of 4.75. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$5.40 and a 1 year high of C$7.69.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

