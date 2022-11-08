Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Resolute Forest Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Resolute Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $21.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00. Resolute Forest Products has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

In related news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 7,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $145,274.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 217,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,122.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 146.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 40.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 16,255.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

