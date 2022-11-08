Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target Lowered to C$45.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

JWEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Jamieson Wellness from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.91.

Shares of TSE JWEL opened at C$32.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.65. Jamieson Wellness has a 52 week low of C$31.62 and a 52 week high of C$41.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Bird sold 18,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.34, for a total transaction of C$689,363.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,248 shares in the company, valued at C$942,750.22. In other Jamieson Wellness news, Director Michael Al Pilato sold 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.34, for a total transaction of C$327,505.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$835,697.59. Also, Senior Officer Donald Bird sold 18,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.34, for a total transaction of C$689,363.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$942,750.22.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

