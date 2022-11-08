SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at Raymond James

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNC. CIBC decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$36.60.

SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$23.71 on Monday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of C$21.27 and a 12-month high of C$35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.44. The stock has a market cap of C$4.16 billion and a PE ratio of 139.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

In other news, Director William Young purchased 22,800 shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$626,475.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$983,676.60.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

