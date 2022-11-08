SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SNC. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$36.60.

TSE SNC opened at C$23.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.44. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of C$21.27 and a 12 month high of C$35.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 139.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In related news, Director William Young bought 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$27.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$626,475.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,800 shares in the company, valued at C$983,676.60.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

