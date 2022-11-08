Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$50.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SU. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital cut Suncor Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. CSFB set a C$63.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a C$63.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.72.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

TSE SU opened at C$48.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.47. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$28.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Suncor Energy

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total value of C$1,350,000.00. In other Suncor Energy news, Director Christopher Raymond Seasons bought 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$42.52 per share, with a total value of C$64,843.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$64,843. Also, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total transaction of C$1,350,000.00.

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Stories

