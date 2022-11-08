TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at National Bankshares

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

T has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.80.

T opened at C$28.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.66. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$26.30 and a twelve month high of C$34.65. The firm has a market cap of C$40.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.44 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.48%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

