TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Price Target Increased to C$36.50 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group to C$36.50 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TIXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from C$35.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday. CSFB cut their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from C$40.00 to C$36.50 in a research report on Monday.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

Shares of TIXT stock opened at C$27.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.97. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of C$26.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.