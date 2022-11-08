TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Price Target Cut to C$36.50 by Analysts at CSFB

TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CSFB from C$40.00 to C$36.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TIXT opened at C$27.36 on Monday. TELUS International has a 12 month low of C$26.75 and a 12 month high of C$45.54. The company has a market cap of C$7.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.53.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

