TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Price Target Cut to C$36.50 by Analysts at CSFB

TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CSFB from C$40.00 to C$36.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance
Shares of TSE TIXT opened at C$27.36 on Monday. TELUS International has a 12 month low of C$26.75 and a 12 month high of C$45.54. The company has a market cap of C$7.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.53.
TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.