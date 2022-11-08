Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Cut to C$1.90 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$2.00 to C$1.90 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TKO. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.40 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.42.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TKO opened at C$1.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$466.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.64. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of C$1.15 and a 1 year high of C$3.00.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$82.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$90.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

