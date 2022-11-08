Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) PT Lowered to C$33.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WTE. TD Securities decreased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC reduced their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$35.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance

TSE WTE opened at C$24.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.59. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12-month low of C$22.43 and a 12-month high of C$37.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.34.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

