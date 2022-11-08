Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) PT Raised to C$50.50 at National Bankshares

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$49.00 to C$50.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Uni-Select from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday. Cormark upped their target price on Uni-Select from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Uni-Select from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$43.08.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Uni-Select Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of UNS stock opened at C$41.12 on Monday. Uni-Select has a 1 year low of C$18.09 and a 1 year high of C$41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.94, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.31. The company has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 26.70.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select ( TSE:UNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$567.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$577.75 million. Research analysts predict that Uni-Select will post 2.3800002 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.