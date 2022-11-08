Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold”

TD Securities downgraded shares of Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$1.40 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$1.80.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WEF. CIBC dropped their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday.

Western Forest Products Trading Down 2.5 %

WEF opened at C$1.18 on Monday. Western Forest Products has a one year low of C$1.15 and a one year high of C$2.30. The company has a market cap of C$384.10 million and a P/E ratio of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.57.

Western Forest Products Dividend Announcement

About Western Forest Products

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

