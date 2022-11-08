Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

UNS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$33.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.08.

TSE:UNS opened at C$41.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 26.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$36.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.31. Uni-Select has a 52 week low of C$18.09 and a 52 week high of C$41.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.94.

Uni-Select ( TSE:UNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$567.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$577.75 million. Analysts predict that Uni-Select will post 2.3800002 EPS for the current year.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

