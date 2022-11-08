United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Price Performance
Shares of United States Antimony stock opened at $0.37 on Monday. United States Antimony has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $0.94. The company has a current ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41.
United States Antimony Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United States Antimony (UAMY)
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.