IBEX (IBEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 15th. Analysts expect IBEX to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $123.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.18 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, analysts expect IBEX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IBEX stock opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41. IBEX has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $363.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBEX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in IBEX by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 11,793 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in IBEX by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in IBEX by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 385,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of IBEX from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on IBEX from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IBEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

