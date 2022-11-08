Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNET opened at $1.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Xunlei has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $3.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $76.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $78.02 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XNET. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xunlei by 58.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 49,524 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Xunlei by 858.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 22,784 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xunlei by 69.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 20,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Xunlei by 16.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

