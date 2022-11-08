Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Xunlei Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:XNET opened at $1.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Xunlei has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $3.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $76.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.06.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $78.02 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Xunlei
Xunlei Company Profile
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xunlei (XNET)
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.