Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

ARCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $22.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The firm has a market cap of $610.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.51.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $1.08. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.54% and a negative net margin of 407.91%. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 170.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 76,106 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,459,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,629,000 after acquiring an additional 23,221 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

