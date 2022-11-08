GreenPower Motor (GP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 15th. Analysts expect GreenPower Motor to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 95.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.50%. On average, analysts expect GreenPower Motor to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
GreenPower Motor Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of GP opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $16.45.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on GreenPower Motor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.
GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.
