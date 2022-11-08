GreenPower Motor (GP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 15th. Analysts expect GreenPower Motor to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 95.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.50%. On average, analysts expect GreenPower Motor to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GP opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $16.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 54,702 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 84.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 112.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on GreenPower Motor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

