KeyCorp Cuts BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target to $15.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BIGC. Truist Financial downgraded BigCommerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on BigCommerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BigCommerce from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BigCommerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $8.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $634.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.64. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $64.14.

In related news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 13,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $237,599.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 103,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 13,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $237,599.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 103,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $3,051,915.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 182,625 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,362 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 351.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

