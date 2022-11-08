Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,501 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in THOR Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in THOR Industries by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in THOR Industries by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in THOR Industries by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in THOR Industries by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other THOR Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THOR Industries Stock Performance

THO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of THOR Industries to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

NYSE THO opened at $79.87 on Tuesday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $115.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average of $79.03.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $1.26. THOR Industries had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This is a boost from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.74%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Recommended Stories

