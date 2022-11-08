11,233 Shares in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 366.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $90,529.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NorthWestern news, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $357,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,339.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $90,529.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,502 shares of company stock valued at $663,637 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Stock Down 2.2 %

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ NWE opened at $51.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average of $54.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NorthWestern from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on NorthWestern from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

NorthWestern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.