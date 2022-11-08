Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,156 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BFAM. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,122,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,973,000 after acquiring an additional 519,252 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,776,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,889,000 after buying an additional 508,602 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,183,000 after buying an additional 340,088 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 287,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,120,000 after buying an additional 146,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,081,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,907,000 after buying an additional 139,653 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $68.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $149.64.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

