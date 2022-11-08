IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Position Reduced by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,494 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $249,875,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 10,064.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,646,000 after purchasing an additional 382,948 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 346,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,179,000 after purchasing an additional 171,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,973,000 after purchasing an additional 125,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $385.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $664.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.19.

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.88.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

