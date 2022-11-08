iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Stake Decreased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,576 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 49,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $457,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $52.93 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $48.44 and a 12 month high of $76.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.86.

