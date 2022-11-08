OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 12,658 Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.23% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,574,000. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 84,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 13,891 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 1,075.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 72,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 66,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,732,000.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDHY stock opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.79.

