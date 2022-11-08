OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USIG. Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 479,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $419,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $60.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.56.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.