Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $67.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 44.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SON shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

