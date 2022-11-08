OLD Mission Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,869 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 13,570 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FDNI stock opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89.

