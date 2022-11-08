OLD Mission Capital LLC Reduces Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,522 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth about $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 112.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 250.0% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.76.

Further Reading

