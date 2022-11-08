20,487 Shares in ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:SCC) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:SCC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.14% of ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000.

Shares of SCC opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $34.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.19.

About ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of consumer spending in the services industry of the United States equity market.

